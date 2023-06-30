The Security Service of Ukraine exposed a FSB spy network that pinpointed the attacks on Kharkiv with the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

As reported by the SBU, the group included three local residents who collected intelligence on the location and movement of the Ukrainian forces.

The agents tried to identify the directions of movement of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are involved in the counteroffensive on the eastern front.

They were also interested in the movement routes and temporary storage points of foreign weapons and ammunition of the Defense Forces. Russians used the intelligence to adjust rocket strikes on the region.

The agents were recruited by Russians at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. The Security Service continues investigation into the case under the article of high treason. The men may face life imprisonment.