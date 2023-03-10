On March 10, due to the damage to the energy equipment caused by the yesterday’s Russian massive missile attack, stabilization shutdowns were introduced in four districts of Kyiv. However, at 12:47 pm electricity supply was restored to all residents of the capital.

‘Stabilization shutdowns in Kyiv have been canceled. At 12:47 pm, electricity supply was restored to all residents of the capital, so the stabilization shutdown schedules are no longer valid. The situation in the power system is still difficult’, says the statement of DTEK energy company.

This morning, stabilizing scheduled outages were applied in Holosiivskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi and Solomyanskyi districts. Due to equipment damage, energy facilities could not transmit energy to all residents of these areas.

Earlier, Ukrenergo company reported outages in four regions of Ukraine due to the Thursday missile strikes.

The most difficult situation is in Kharkiv where 470 thousand consumers remain without electricity.