During the audit of the anti-COVID fund, the State Audit Service of Ukraine revealed financial improprieties totaling more than 30 billion hryvnias.

The State Audit Service has published audit results of the anti-COVID fund for 2020, which is required by the International Monetary Fund.

Out of the available UAH 78.4 billion, the fund used 67.9 billion. According to the audit, the expenditures totaling UAH 30.1 billion had violations and problematic issues.

The state audit also checked the funds that were allocated for constructing highways. Out of UAH 26.1 billion, violations and problems were found regarding UAH 12.5 billion, of which UAH 7.5 billion were violations of contractors who have already received funds.

According to the report, most violations were identified during the audit of the fund and government programs, as well as procurement monitoring.

The Anti-COVID-19 Fund was established in Ukraine on April 13, 2020, when the parliament adopted amendments to the law on the state budget due to the need to finance combating COVID-19.