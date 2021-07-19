The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has started a criminal proceeding on the fact that on July 14, 2021, the Administrative Cassation Court of the Supreme Court delivered a verdict in favor of Judge of the Constitutional Court Oleksandr Tupytskyi.

According to Judicial-Legal Newspaper, this was announced by the presiding judge of the Administrative Cassation Court Natalia Kovalenko.

On March 27, Zelensky abolished the decrees of the fugitive President Viktor Yanukovych on appointing Tupytskyi and Kasminin judges of the Constitutional Court.

On July 14, the Administrative Cassation Court of the Supreme Court found illegal and abrogated President Zelensky’s decree revoking the appointment of Oleksandr Tupytskyi as a judge of the Constitutional Court.

On July 15, 2021, the State Bureau of Investigation launched a pre-trial criminal proceeding № 62021000000000600 according to Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code (abuse of power or official position, which led to serious consequences).

In this connection, Kyrylo Petrukhin, a senior investigator of the SBI, asked the Administrative Cassation Court to provide:

a duly certified copy of the case № 9901/96/21, the decision of the Administrative Cassation Court of July 14, 2021, as well as the records of court hearings in this case;

data of the automated document management system of the Administrative Cassation Court on documents of case № 9901/96/21;

copies of records of the technical system during hearings of case № 9901/96/21.

The Administrative Cassation Court must submit relevant documents to the SBI by July 21, 2021.

Investigator K. Petrukhin notes in his letter to the Administrative Cassation Court that this criminal proceeding is ‘under thorough control by the management of the State Bureau of Investigation’.