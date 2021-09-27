The deputy chief of President’s office comes into scrutiny after his wife was reportedly awarded a state contract for Zelensky initiated forum ‘Ukraine 30’.

According to the report of ‘Babel’ news outlet, ‘Goodmedia’ company, affiliated to the deputy head of the President’s office Kyrylo Tymoshenko and his wife, was engaged in the organization of ‘Ukraine 30’ forum.

The forum was initiated by president Zelensky and had to address the issues and challenges Ukraine faces.

The media report found ‘Goodmedia’ company was the winning bidder for the forum organization.

According to the reports, Kyrylo Tymoshenko earlier owned ‘Goodmedia’, a company providing services in advertising, PR and support of election campaigns.

His wife, Alyona Tymoshenko, is currently listed as the company’s owner.

‘Bukvy’ is going to approach the President’s office, ‘Goodmedia’ company and the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption to receive information on the organization of ‘Ukraine 30’ forum.