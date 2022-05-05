State Bureau of Investigations said on Thursday it has seized the property of pro-Russian politician and oligarch Viktor Medveduchy and his close associate Taras Kozak as part of a suspected misappropriation case.

Among the items confiscated are works of art, antiquities, and jewelry. Prosecutors also moved to freeze 40 million hryvnas in bank accounts and corporate rights.

The seized property will be shifted to the governmental agency that oversees forfeiture cases.

Meanwhile, police in Lviv raided the houses of Medvechuk and Kozak family members in relation to a possible illegal sand business schemes in the region.