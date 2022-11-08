Stepan the Cat from Kharkiv has become the ambassador of the ‘Save Ukrainian Culture’ project, Ukraine’s culture ministry said on Facebook.

The project aims to raise funds for the reconstruction of the Ukrainian cultural objects destroyed during Russian invasion.

‘Since February 24, 2022, more than 400 objects of material cultural heritage in Ukraine have been seriously damaged or destroyed by the troops of the Russian Federation. UNESCO World Heritage sites in Ukraine are under threat of destruction’, the project website states.

Stepan the Cat from Kharkiv has own Instagram page with 1.3 million subscribers.