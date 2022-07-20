The Ukrainian intelligence identified the route of Russian ships with stolen Ukrainian grain. They transport it to the ports of Syria.

The intelligence report names two Russian ships, ‘Matros Koshka’ and ‘Matros Pozhinich’, which are transporting 54 thousand tons of the stolen grain.

The ships were scheduled to enter the Lebanese port of Beirut on July 13. However, the Lebanese authorities prohibited unloading.

The stolen Ukrainian grain was redirected to Syria then. The ships headed to the ports of Latakia and Tartus. After unloading, the Russian Federation plans to deliver grain by trucks to other countries of the Middle East and North Africa.

The occupiers are also trying to restore the seaport in Mariupol. They want to establish a connection with Rostov-on-Don for the export of Ukrainian metal.