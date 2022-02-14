Students of Kyiv universities are putting the squeeze on Ukraine's government in a bid to get Serhiy Shkarlet dismissed.

On Monday, dozens of students and activists flocked to Education ministry for a rally demanding to bring in a new clear record professional to oversee Ukraine’s schools and universities.

The protest got the second wind following the controversy over elections of a rector for leading Kyiv Mohyla Academy, which, according to the rally organizers, saw the ministry overreach and interference in university autonomy.

The protesters blamed minister Shkarlet for the election scandal and cited other examples of his blunders that hurt the ministry policies.

Students brought a pumpkin for the minister, which was a common way for Ukrainan young women to let know their suitors their courtship was unsdesirable.

Serhiy Skharlet who was Zelensky nomination came under the scrutiny soon after the assuming the ministerial role after media reports questioned his academic work over plagiarism claims.

There were also allegations of his links to former Viktor Yanunkovych officials.