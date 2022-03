Luhansk region governor Serhii Haidai has reported a Russian strike hitting a supermarket where locals were waiting for food delivery.

The governor reports killed and wounded civilians, but the exact numbers are still unclear.

Haidai adds it is not the first time that Russian strikes hit supermarkets and claims the invaders do it on purpose to sow panic and fear.

The same incidents happened earlier in Chernihiv and Kharkiv.