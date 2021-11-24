Compared to October 2021, the electoral support of the ‘European Solidarity’ party has increased from 10% to 12% among poll respondents.

The latest poll by ‘Razumkov Center’ has proved a significant increase in the electoral support for the ‘European Solidarity’ party.

‘Svoboda’ party also goes up the rating (from 1% to 2%) while other political parties remain on the same positions.

If the election to the Verkhovna Rada took place in the near future, the ‘Servant of the People’ party would claim the biggest share – 15% of all respondents or 23% of decided votes.

The ‘European Solidarity’ is ready to claim respectively 12% and 19% votes.

The leaders are followed by the ‘Opposition Platform – For Life’ – 9% and 13%, ‘Batkivshchyna’ – 7% and 9%, ‘Party of Dmytro Razumkov’ – 5% and 7%, ‘Syla I chest’ – 4 % and 6%, respectively.

Other parties would claim less than 5%.

The survey was conducted November 11-17, 2021, and included 2018 respondents. The sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.