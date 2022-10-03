The Security Service of Ukraine stated that Bohdan Lvov, the head of the Cassation Court of the Supreme Court of Ukraine, has a Russian passport, the Supreme Court press service reports.

Earlier, the investigation of the ‘Skhemy’ watchdog revealed that Bohdan Lvov had Russian citizenship, which was granted in 1999 in Moscow. At that time, he was working as a judge in Ukraine. In 2012, the man renewed his Russian passport after reaching the age of 45. His wife, who comes from Moscow, also has a passport of the Russian Federation.

After the publication, Bohdan Lvov appealed to the SBU and the State Bureau of Investigations, accusing the journalists of disseminating information with the aim of discrediting him.

To date, the SBU has established that in 2012 Bohdan Lvov received a passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation No. 4512799636 instead of a passport from 1999, which had lost its validity. He also received tax number 774319527956, which is contained in the register of real estate transactions of the Russian Federation.

The security service emphasized that verification of the specified data is ongoing. The results will be announced later.