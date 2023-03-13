United24 fundraising platform informed about a new project to reconstruct housing destroyed by Russian invaders in Kyiv region.

The project involves the remix of Vakarchuk’s hit ‘Obiymy’, which is released together with Robert Del Naja and Giles Duley.

Giles Duley is a photographer and head of the Legacy of War Foundation, which has been documenting Russia’s war against Ukraine since 2014. He took pictures for the digital and vinyl releases of the single ‘Obiymy’ designed by Robert Del Naja.

Duley says that over the past twelve months, he has witnessed firsthand how Ukraine has resisted a violent and completely unjustified Russian invasion. From the frontline in Donbas to Lviv in the west, he saw how Ukraine united to protect its freedom.

He added that this remix is about much more than raising much-needed funds for the reconstruction of Ukraine. This song is about standing together with the country, which is fighting for its freedom.