The press service of the fundraising platform United24 told interesting facts about the ‘Artemsil’ salt mines.

Mining of salt began in 1881. More than 250 million tons of salt have been mined for more than a century.

The operation of the salt mines was suspended after the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion and stopped after the town was captured by Russian occupiers.

The Soledar mines have extraordinary acoustics: symphony and opera concerts, as well as jazz music festivals were conducted there.

In 2003, the first hot air balloon flight in the history of humankind took place in the underground galleries of ‘Artemsil. This fact is listed in the Guinness World Records Book.

The company developed not only production, but also tourism. In April 2021, No. 1 mine opened routes for tourists. Visitors could descend 200 meters underground to see the museum, church, sanatorium and salt sculptures.