Serhii Prytula Foundation told ten striking stories of simple Ukrainians who donated money for the country’s Armed forces.

‘There is no such thing as a little aid for the army. Especially when every hryvnia is working for Victory! We traditionally tell about 10 private initiatives that collected funds in February and transferred them to our Foundation. Children, pensioners, young people – age does not matter when love for Ukraine comes first’, the statement says.

Pensioners from Kyiv Sviatoshyno District donated UAH 3,290.

Student Vladyslav got his first job as a supermarket cashier and donated UAH 400 from his first ever payment.

Little Eveline from Lviv cut her long beautiful hair and sold it. When the buyers got to know that she was going to send the money for the army, they paid even more, so her donation is UAH 11,000.

7-year-old Zoriana from Zhytomyr also cut her hair and donated UAH 5,000.

Mykola and Andrii from Lviv region traveled from their village to Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Ternopil singing Christmas carols on their way. They raised UAH 141,000 and USD 220.

Employees and parents of Lastivka kindergarten in Kyiv donated UAH 40,000.

9-year-old Tymofii raised UAH 10,050 singing carols during the Christmas season.

Teenager Oleksii was selling homemade sweets in Kyiv. He donated UAH 2,805.

Kate from Bucha asked for donations instead of birthday presents. She raised UAH 6,000 and USD 100.

A group of carol singers from Okhtyrka, Sumy region, donated UAH 4,500 raised during the Christmas season.