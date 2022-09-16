In a briefing Friday, the head of Ukraine’s National Police Ihor Klymenko stated that ten torture rooms were found in the liberated areas of Kharkiv region.

The police chief said Russian military committed war crimes, killing and torturing local civilian population.

‘Today, I can state at least 10 torture chambers in de-occupied Kharkiv towns. Two torture chambers were found in Balaklia, the first one was located in the territory of the police station. This is a semi-basement room where about 40 people were held in cells. Locals were held there from seven to 48 days’, he said.

According to him, the occupiers designated one of the cells for women. In total, eight people were held there. There were no sanitary and hygienic conditions in the cell, women were taken outside twice a day to use the toilet.

He added that people were tortured with electricity.

Other torture rooms were found in Izium, Vovchansk and Hrakove. Ukrainian law enforcement started investigations into all cases.