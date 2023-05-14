In Ternopil, firefighters have extinguished the fire, which was caused by the Russian missile strike on early Sunday morning.

As reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, firefighters put out fires in two warehouses with a total area of 400 square meters. The fire started after the shelling of the city.

33 personnel of the State Emergency Service and 6 units of equipment, including a tactical robot, were involved in the extinguishing.

The press service stressed that the Magirus Wolf R1 robot has already proved its effectiveness for several times. With its help, rescuers managed to eliminate the consequences of enemy attacks in Ternopil and Khmelnytskyi regions. Working with the robot, the operator is at a safe distance from the fire.