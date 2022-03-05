Petro Poroshenko and his wife are helping to organize evacuation from Irpin, Bucha and other towns around Kyiv.

All vehicles of territorial defense battalion 206 are engaged in transporting civilians from the towns threatened with Russian occupation.

More than 400 people have already been evacuated to the central Kyiv railway station from where they will be go to the west of Ukraine.

The ‘European solidarity’ party is gathering witnesses of Russian war crimes during invasion in Ukraine. Witnesses can be send to [email protected] and [email protected]