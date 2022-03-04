On early night Friday, Russian troops attacked nuclear power plant in Energodar, Zaporizhzhya region, causing fire and not allowing firefighters in.

The fire had been extinguished only by 6:20 am Kyiv time.

In his video address, president Zelensky stated that ‘the Russian tanks knew that they were firing directly at the plant’.

President Zelensky also drew parallels with the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster, the world’s worst-ever nuclear accident.

He said Ukraine’s government were in close contact with partner countries and informed about the situation.

Zelensky also once again appealed for a NATO no-fly zone over Ukraine, saying Ukraine needs ‘an immediate closure of the skies over the country’.