It was exciting news to learn Ricoh rolled out an update to its iconic GRIII compact point-and-shoot camera that has long been a favorite for street photography lovers worldwide.

The new arrival, Ricoh GR IIIx, that hit the market in October comes with a newly designed 40mm equiv. f/2.8 lens, that, according to the producer, is a wish coming true for GR customers who would love to see to get a different perspective for this series.

The key update is set to give this popular street-shooting camera a narrower field of view, one that more closely matches the natural field of view of the human eye. It will also get you a more truthful sense of depth for a completely different style of street photography that is so prized for glimpses of street life.

The GR IIIx has maintained the laconic design of GRIII model that includes built-in image stabilization. You get even sharper images at slower shutter speeds, and photography colors are just larger-than-life.

I have been a Ricoh GR fan for over 6 years. Its pocketable size is a handy thing allowing you to leave the camera bag at home. Weighing mere 262 grams, the camera is so compact you can just slip it in a pocket and venture out to capture the precious fleeting moments of city life.

I think Ricoh GR IIIx can become an ideal, and inconspicious, tool for such urban pursuits.