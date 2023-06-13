The area of the Kakhovka reservoir decreased by 50% after Russian invaders had blown the dam of the Kakhovka hydropower plant.

As stated by the CEO of the Ukrhydroenergo company Ihor Syrota, as of June 12, the reservoir has decreased by 50%. According to Ukrhydroenergo estimates, there is 60-70% less water in the Kakhovka reservoir than before the explosion.

Ihor Syrota also warned about possible ‘serious consequences for the environment’ if the water in the reservoir falls below the critical level – about 3 meters.

‘We hope that the lower hydro technical structure remained intact. If so, the level of the Kakhovka reservoir may remain within 6-7 meters. If there is damaged, the reservoir will be in the critical condition’, the CEO said.

As reported earlier, Russian troops blew up the Kakhovka hydro power plant, which is located in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region in the town of Nova Kakhovka.

Ukraine’s prime minister Denys Shmyhal said that up to 80 towns and villages are in a dangerous zone with the threat of flooding.

Approximately 10,000 hectares of agricultural land are flooded on the right bank of Kherson region and several times more on the left bank, which is currently under Russian occupation.

President Zelensky addressed called on the international organizations to provide aid for the people in the flooded areas.