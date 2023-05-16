Due to the repair work at several power plants, which have suffered massive Russian missile and drone strikes since autumn, the available capacity of the power system has significantly decreased, Ukrenergo company said in a statement Tuesday.

In addition, a seasonal repair campaign is underway at nuclear power plants. Nuclear power units do not produce electricity, so the power system needs to activate all available reserves to provide consumers with electricity.

As of today, Ukraine does not import electricity. The export of electricity to Poland and Moldova continues only during the hours when Ukraine’s grid has excess capacity and Ukrainian consumers are provided with energy supply.

According to Ukrenergo, the night massive missile and drone attacks on Ukraine did not cause new damage to the energy infrastructure.

However, there is damage to energy objects in the frontline regions, which suffer daily Russian artillery and air attacks.