Another Russian missile strike hit an apartment building in Mykolaiv. Part of the building was completely ruined after the attack.

Olesia Rudchenko posted a photo of the destroyed building on Instagram. The photo shows a clock on the wall of the ruined apartment.

‘Mykolaiv clock. It still ticks and counts minutes to victory’, Rudchenko wrote.

She compared the clock with the rooster from the town of Borodianka that survived Russian strikes and became the symbol of Ukraine’s indestructibility.