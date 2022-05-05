Russian force are pressing on with their assault on Azovstal steelworks while its defenders call for a rescue operation to save the wounded soldiers.

The aggressors have stormed the Azovstal steelwork premises for three days after they flouted their own promise of a ceasefire, said Azov Batallion deputy commander Svyatoslav ‘Kalyna’ Palamar.

‘The orcs broke into the plant site, the combat is going on. Any ceasefire happening,’ said Palamar.

The Russian troops are pounding the site with artillery, air assaults and other weapons.

In his video address, Palamar called on international community to step in and help evacuate the wounded soldiers whor are ‘dying in agony failing to get medical treatment’.

The enemy is failing to observe any ‘ethical norms, conventions or laws’ killing people in front of the whole world, said Svyatoslav Palamar, as the Ukrainian side just asks to take back the bodies of their soldiers so that Ukrainians could ‘say farewell to their heroes’.