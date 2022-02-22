The event brought together people with placards and Ukrainian flags condemning Moscow recent decision to formally recognize the so-called DNR/LNR states and was organized by Sprava Gromad public group.

The organizers said the protest was show of defiance against Russia’s aggression.

Russia embassy is a ‘lapse’ of the ‘evil empire’, and people are here to let Russian Federation know Ukrainians will defends themselves’.

‘We will fight on the seashores, we will fight in sea ports, on land, we will fight in fields and streets, we will fight on hills, we will never surrender. And our concern will be encased in bullets,’ said organizers.

Some of the protesters held black memorial crosses that await Russian aggressors here.