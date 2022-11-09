In a video address to the nation, president Zelensky noted that emotions during the war should always be restrained, despite the fact that there is a lot of joy in the media today regarding the information about the retreat of the Russians from Kherson. He explained at what cost it is possible to expel the enemy from the occupied territories.

The president did not give any details of the Ukrainian military operation, but he emphasized that when there is a result, everyone will definitely know about it.

Zelensky urged to understand that the enemy does not leave because of good will. The enemy does not give presents, does not make ‘gestures of goodwill’. The Ukrainian army struggles for this.

‘Each step is always the resistance of the enemy, it is always the loss of the lives of our heroes’, Zelensky stressed.