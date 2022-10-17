The president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky posted a Facebook video, commenting on the Russian air strikes that hit whole Ukraine on Monday morning.

‘All night and all morning, the enemy terrorizes the civilian population. Kamikaze drones and missiles are attacking all of Ukraine. A residential building was hit in Kyiv’, the president said.

He stressed that the enemy can attack Ukrainian cities, but it will not be able to break Ukrainians and invaders will get only fair punishment and condemnation of future generations.

Later in the day, president Zelensky made another post on Facebook, saying that four people, including a couple who were expecting a baby, were killed by the Russian strike.

‘Terror must lose and will lose, and Ukraine will prevail. And will bring to justice every Russian terrorist – from commanders to privates who carried out criminal orders’, Zelensky concluded.