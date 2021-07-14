According to Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmygal, the EU puts Ukraine on the ‘green’ low-risk list of countries deemed safe for recreational travel.

With Ukraine put on the safe travel list, Ukrainians are now green-lighted by the EU for unrestricted travel, announced Ukraine’s prime minister Wednesday in the governmental meeting, adding thought that ‘the final word goes to each of the EU states’.

In his clarification on the news, Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba stressed that the EU recommendation is non-binding, meaning that this ‘green list’ status does not translate into ‘automatic opportunity to enter all the EU states because each European country of those follows their own Covid-related entry rules for international travelers.

Dmytro Kuleba informed that Ukrainian diplomats are now reaching out to officials across the EU to get Ukraine on ‘green lists’ in each of those countries.

Earlier this month, the EU opened doors for travelers from 11 countries, though Ukraine failed to make it on the list. To be added to the EU ‘safe travel’ list, a 14-day coronavirus rate in a country should be lower that 100 cases per 100,000 people. According to the latest data from European Centre of Disease Prevention and Control, Ukraine’s current rate stands at 33,3, which is in line with ‘safe travel’ listing criteria.

In early June, Ukraine’ health minister Victor Lyashko expressed optimism claiming that low domestic infection rates will soon allow Ukrainians to travel to the EU without restrictions.