The fourth phase of the immunization against COVID-19 began in Ukraine.

The press service of the Health Ministry informed about this.

During the fourth phase of vaccination campaign, the Ministry of Health is planning to inoculate:

people aged above 60 years;

those aged 18 to 59 years having accompanying diseases;

prisoners and prison personnel;

Ministry of Health specified that simultaneously the immunization of priority population groups from the three previous phases of vaccination would continue:

health care workers;

aged care workers;

people with limited mobility;

social workers;

religious personnel;

education workers;

servicemen and other state security forces;

state and local officials;

fuel and energy complex workers, the workers of structures providing ‘the functioning of the state’.

Moreover, the citizens from the occupied territories may receive a shot in the territories under Ukraine’s control.

Furthermore, the vaccination of staff members of the companies, which have more than fifty employees eager to get vaccinated, has already started.

There are 90 immunization centres in 17 regions of Ukraine vaccinating all those who wish to receive a shot and are waitlisted.

As of June 23, 2021, 2 million 149 thousand 244 COVID-19 vaccination doses were administered in Ukraine. 1 million 755 thousand 137 people received one dose of vaccine. 394 thousand 107 people received both doses of vaccine and are now fully vaccinated.