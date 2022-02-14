After the talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Volodymyr Zelensky said the European security system is being decided in Ukraine now, Olaf Scholz, in turn, stressed that he supports Ukraine in its democratic aspirations.

The main topic of the meeting was the issue of security challenges due to Russia’s aggressive actions around Ukraine’s borders.

The press conference of Zelensky and Sholtz brought to light differences on Nord Stream pipeline and Ukraine’s NATO membership issues.

Zelensky doubled down on concerns over energy security while his German counterpart hinted Kyiv NATO bid should be put on the back burner.

Zelensky also stressed that Germany is an important partner of Ukraine in supporting European integration aspirations.

‘The future of the European security architecture, part of which is our country, is being decided in Ukraine now’, Zelensky said.

These security principles must include legal guarantees that will protect Ukraine. The German Chancellor stressed his support, especially for the Normandy Four summit.