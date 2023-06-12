The former president of Ukraine and leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party Petro Poroshenko is convinced that the NATO summit in Vilnius should be part of the counter offensive against Russia. The key to Ukrainian victory should be ‘internal and external unity’.

In an interview to BBC, Poroshenko noted that global and local peace is impossible without Ukraine’s membership in NATO.

The former president said that he called on Great Britain to demonstrate its leadership – just as it leads the tank coalition, the air defense coalition, the jet fighter coalition, the NATO coalition. Such leadership is vital not only for Ukraine, but also for a global sustainable security system.

Answering a question about the possibility of holding elections in Ukraine, Poroshenko noted that on the very first day of the full-scale war, he met with Volodymyr Zelensky and emphasized that he is no longer the leader of the opposition and Zelensky is no longer his opponent.

Petro Poroshenko stressed that unity is a key factor for Ukraine’s victory now. According to the former president, it will be possible to talk about future elections when all Ukrainian land is free from Russian invaders.