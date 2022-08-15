The former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko said in a TV interview that the only task for Ukraine now is victory.

‘We have no other task than victory. And all available funds should be directed to the Armed Forces of Ukraine’, Poroshenko stated, adding that the rage of the Ukrainians and the skills of the Armed Forces did the incredible and stopped Russia’s offensive.

He also emphasized that now all efforts should be concentrated for a counteroffensive.

‘We fight very well. We need to provide everything for a counteroffensive. The priority is the right-bank part of Kherson region. There is a unit fighting there, in the creation of which I took a direct part, and today we are proud of the heroic deeds of our soldiers’, the former president said.