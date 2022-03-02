The former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko states Russia commits war crimes and must be isolated from the rest of the civilized world.

Poroshenko claims Russia must suffer ‘the most severe punishment for the bombed Kharkiv and Mariupol, Kherson and Sumy, Okhtyrka, Mykolaiv and Chernihiv, inhuman strike at Babi Yar in Kyiv’.

He noted that he is communicating with the whole world to tell the truth about Russia’s crimes in Ukraine.

‘If Putin is not stopped, he will destroy the whole civilized world. This is the genocide of the people of Ukraine!’ Poroshenko concluded.