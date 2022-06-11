Russian invaders are constantly looting the occupied territories and stealing Ukrainian property.

Luhansk region governor Serhii Haidai stated on Telegram that the occupiers have stolen 15 thousand tons of sunflower and 10 thousand tons of grain from region granaries.

They steal not only grain and sunflower, but also butter, cheese and sausage, the governor added.

‘In fact, producers will be paid only 30% of the cost of grain and in Russian rubles. It is impossible to conduct a sowing campaign for the 2023 harvest with these funds’, the official stated.

The governor also claims that agricultural products from region are sent to the Siberian areas.