The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that Russia’s mining of the Zaporizhzhia NPP constitutes a nuclear threat and called on the international community to take urgent measures to prevent a nuclear disaster.

‘Mining and other forms of militarization of the Zaporizhzhia NPP by Russia pose an immediate threat of a nuclear incident at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant’, the foreign ministry statement says.

According to Ukrainian intelligence agencies, Russia is considering a scenario of committing a terrorist act at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhia NPP. Such a terrorist attack will entail global consequences.

‘As a terrorist state, Russia has violated all fundamental principles of international nuclear security law and the vast majority of its own treaty obligations, but was not made to face just consequences for its crimes’, the statement goes.

Ukraine calls on the international community, in particular the Group of Seven and the EU, to take urgent measures to prevent a nuclear disaster at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, including but not limited to introducing strengthened restrictive measures against the Russian nuclear industry and military-industrial complex.

Yesterday, President Zelensky stated that Russia is preparing a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.