Major Serhiy Volyna, the commander of the 36th Marine Brigade, has appealed to the Ukrainian authorities to immediately unblock Mariupol, as the situation in the city is critical.

In a comment to ‘Ukrainska pravda’, he said the situation requires urgent political and military intervention.

The commander said that as of April 15 morning, fierce fighting continues in the city, and the enemy is trying to advance. The situation can be saved only with the urgent military operation or political decisions.

He claims it is still possible to unblock Mariupol.

‘This is possible and must be done as soon as possible, involving experienced commanders and the necessary resources’, Volyna said.

He added that the Ukrainian soldiers will not surrender to the Russians and are ready to fight to the end, but the situation is worsening.

It should be noted that the day before, on April 14, deputy commander of Azov regiment Sviatoslav Palamar also stated that the unblocking of Mariupol is possible and the defenders of the city are waiting for a decision from the country leadership.