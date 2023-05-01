On April 30, the commander of Ukraine’s Ground Forces Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi worked in the Lyman and Bakhmut areas. He awarded the defenders and commented on the situation at the front, as reported by Military Media Center.

Over the past few days, the Ukrainian military repelled numerous assaults in the Lyman direction. Russian occupiers tried to seize positions, but failed and suffered losses.

Intense fighting continues in the Bakhmut direction. Russians carried out numerous attacks, trying to break through the defense in several directions.

‘The situation is rather complicated. At the same time, in some parts of the city, the enemy was counterattacked by our units and left some positions’, General Syrskyi said.