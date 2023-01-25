The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhnyi stated that the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces have zero tolerance for corruption. Any information about possible corruption should be carefully checked and receive an appropriate response.

In a Facebook post, Zaluzhnyi wrote that the system of military management must be steadfast, especially during the war.

He reminded that the Ministry of Defense, according to the law, is the central body of executive power and military administration, subordinate to which are the Armed Forces, the Main Intelligence Directorate and the State Special Transit Service.

Zaluzhnyi stressed that with the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, the needs of the Ukrainian army increased rapidly; however, he assured that the Armed Forces are provided with ammunition, uniforms, and food of appropriate quality and in sufficient quantity.

‘The Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine have zero tolerance for corruption. Therefore, any information about its possible manifestations should be carefully checked, receive a legal assessment and appropriate response’, the General stated.