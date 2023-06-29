On June 29, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba had a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Dmytro Kuleba thanked Jens Stoltenberg for his continuing support for Ukraine and called on the West to speed up the process of Ukraine’s membership in NATO.

‘During our call today, I commended Jens Stoltenberg for his efforts to make the NATO summit in Vilnius a success. Ukraine continues to work actively with all NATO allies to convince them that the time for clarity on Ukraine’s membership in the Alliance has come’, Ukraine’s foreign minister wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, president Zelensky called on NATO to give a clear signal regarding Ukraine’s membership in the alliance.