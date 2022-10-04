During the international security conference in Visby, Sweden, the former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko called on the international community to support Ukraine’s membership in NATO, as it was the case with Sweden and Finland.

Poroshenko stated that the promotion of the Ukrainian issue is now the most urgent issue. He stressed that Ukraine needs more modern and powerful weapons, the European Solidarity party press service says.

‘Today we talked in Sweden about ARCHER artillery system, which disappears from its positions in 20 seconds after the first 6-10 shots. About Carl Gustaf grenade launchers, electronic warfare systems and many other things’, Poroshenko said.

He also stressed that weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine are a guarantee of faster peace through the victory of Ukraine. And this victory will also be a victory for the West, because Russian president Vladimir Putin is a threat to the whole civilized world.

The politician also emphasized the need to grant NATO membership to Ukraine, because Ukraine is now defending not only itself, but also the whole world. Also, Article 5 of the North Atlantic Alliance is the only guarantee of the country’s security.

He added that Ukraine has paid a very high price for its Euro-Atlantic aspirations. It is no longer about the Action Plan, but about a direct membership.