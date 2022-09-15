President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that a mass burial for hundreds of people was found in Izium, Kharkiv region. The necessary procedural actions have already started there, while he assured that more verified information should be available the next day.

In a video address, the president said international and Ukrainian journalists would arrive to izium on September 16.

‘We want the world to know what is really happening and what the Russian occupation means. Bucha, Mariupol, and now, unfortunately, Izium… Russia leaves death everywhere. And must be made accountable for it’, the president stressed.

Zelensky is convinced that the world should bring the Russian Federation to real responsibility for this war, and Ukraine will do everything for this.

‘Eternal memory to all those whose lives were taken away by the occupiers! Eternal glory to everyone who fights for Ukraine!’ he stressed.

The town of Izium was de-occupied during Ukrainian counter offensiv on September 10. The mass burial with about 440 graves was found in the city after the liberation.