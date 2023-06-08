President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Russians are ‘absolutely deliberately’ trying to further worsen the situation they caused with the explosion of the Kakhovka dam. He called on the international community to make Russia accountable for its crimes.

Russians continue to shell the already flooded territories of Kherson and the region. They even fire at evacuation points, which is already such a manifestation of evil that ‘no terrorists in the world, except for Russian ones, have done so far’, president Zelensky said in a Facebook video.

In addition, the invaders completely abandoned the population on the temporarily occupied left-bank part of Kherson region. There, for the second day now, the catastrophe is only expanding – and this is also a completely conscious choice of the Russian leadership, Zelensky emphasized.

‘Russia is ruled by non-humans. Non-humans, who are the biggest disaster on the planet today. Together with our partners, we must do everything so that the world can prove that it can cope with such disasters and such terrorists’, said the president.

As reported earlier, Russian troops blew up the Kakhovka hydro power plant, which is located in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region in the town of Nova Kakhovka.

Ukraine’s prime minister Denys Shmyhal said that up to 80 towns and villages are in a dangerous zone with the threat of flooding.

Approximately 10,000 hectares of agricultural land are flooded on the right bank of Kherson region and several times more on the left bank, which is currently under Russian occupation.

President Zelensky addressed called on the international organizations to provide aid for the people in the flooded areas.