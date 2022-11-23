President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the UN Security Council regarding Wednesday Russian missile strikes that again targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

The president stated that Russia launched about 70 missiles, which had to fully destroy Ukraine’s energy system.

He added that not only Ukraine is suffering from Russian terror because neighboring Moldova also suffered electricity disruption.

Zelensky is convinced that the goal of such Russian actions is the mass extermination of Ukrainians, and Russia’s actions fall under the definition of a crime against humanity.

He claimed that does not give the world anything but terror, destabilization and disinformation.

The president urged international partners to provide Ukraine with modern and effective air defense systems.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine is proposing a resolution that will condemn any form of energy terror. He invited UN experts to visit the energy infrastructure of Ukraine to assess the damage caused by Russian missiles.