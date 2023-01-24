Currently, Ukraine cannot return from captivity the civilians kidnapped by the Russian Federation, because Russians do not provide any information about the hostages and have not brought charges against them.

According to Ukraine’s ombudsperson Dmytro Lubinets, currently there are no methods of saving Ukrainian civilians from Russian captivity, but Ukraine wants to return all those abducted by the Russians since 2014.

‘I raised this issue in Turkey during negotiations with the Russian ombudsman Tetyana Moskalkova. We need Moscow to provide all available information about the hostages and return our people’, Lubinets said.

The fact is that the Ukrainian side has practically no information regarding whereabouts and condition of the abducted citizens. The ombudsperson stressed that if the Russian Federation has not brought any charges against the prisoners, then, in accordance with the international humanitarian law, these people should return home.