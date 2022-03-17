In an interview on TV, Ukraine’s interior minister Denys Monastyrskyi stated that all regions of the country are threatened with Russian air strikes.

He also noted that Ukrainian security detain Russian sabotage groups in almost all parts of the country.

Commenting on the situation in the occupied areas, the minister said that Russian occupying troops arrest and kidnap representatives of local governments and activists, including those who deal with delivering humanitarian aid.

‘Unfortunately, there are no safe places in Ukraine anymore. All regions have been hit and sabotage groups have been destroyed in all areas’, Monastyrskyi stressed.