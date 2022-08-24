The world shouldn’t take fright over Vladimir Putin’s blackmail and keep faith in his defeat as ‘pessimists don’t win fights’, said former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko in his interview for 5 kanal TV station.

‘I don’t think of anything beyond [Ukraine’s] victory. [It can happen] if the whole country dreams of a victory and not sink into despair and depression… My life is no different. Everybody is having a very hard time now.’

Faith is what Ukrainians need to see their country edge close to defeating the enemy.

He also spoke of his law initiatives aiming to bring tax relief for the Ukrainian families who lost their members n the war. Among other legislations he is currently promoting is a law seeking to introduce benefits for wounded soldiers and encouraging businesses to pay wages of the fallen Ukrainian soldiers to their families.

It is not about financial incentives but rather about Ukraine’s prioritizing ‘Ukrainian soldier, Ukrainian volunteer’, added the former president.

Ukraine is not in a festive mood as it needs to show the world its politicians have unity assuming ‘everybody is doing their job responsibly’.

Poroshenko sounded confident saying the world ‘loves’ Ukraine – ‘it is gratitude as we, Ukrainians, are saving the world.