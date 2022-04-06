Borodyanka council head Georgiy Yerko spoke about the horrific experiences people of the small town near Kyiv had after it was seized by Russian troops in early days of March.

When the military convoys of Russian came rolling into the town, local territorial defense unit failed to resist as it was armed only with assault rifles.

‘When the column was coming, they [Russian troops] opened fire at civilians. We had 8 people killed. Then they started to shoot not only with assault rifles, but from military armored vehicles and tanks,’ said Yerko.

Soon the town was targeted with first bombardments that left people buried alive in basements of destroyed 9-storey residential buildings.

City services rushed to rescue but the effort fell through due as airstrikes resumed.

The next rescue attempt was hampered by another Russian military convoy – their tanks and military armor vehicles opened fire at people clearing the debris at the site.

‘We approached them with a letter, but they didn’t allow to clear the debris’.

Russian troops also blocked humanitarian convoys – the first one agreed on lasted only 80 minutes that, though, allowed to evacuate 400 people from the local orphan house. All new attempts to resume evacuation were thwarted as the town found itself in the epicenter of relentless fighting.

‘They didn’t give us loudspeakers and banned to go out. Cell network was off for 10 days. We didn’t know how to inform people they were going to be saved. We took a risk and sent some people to run along the street and they called aloud evacuation is coming. When the evacuation effort got underway people didn’t know where they were going to be taken to – Gomel in Belarus or native Ukrainian territory,’ said Borodyanka mayor.

Meanwhile, Bucha officials are now working to recover all the bodies and de-mine the town territory. Yerko said several looting cases made the town council form community patrols to attend to the issue.