'Bukvy' continues to collect harrowing stories of Russian war crimes in Ukraine. Mykola is a Bucha survivor who lost his three friends in Russian onslaught on the small Ukrainian town near Kyiv.

A Bucha native, Mykola, 53, speaks in a stuttering and halting manner. He takes a drag on a cigarette to compose himself before telling his heart-wrenching story to Ukrainian journalist Oleskiy Pshemyskiy

Mykola lived in a basement for 34 days. He could have left, but being a property manager, in charge of a 9-storey building, made him stay. On the first day when fighting reached Bucha, a shell came into his house, broke through a wall and set a fire to a children’s bed. Luckily, he had his children evacuted earlier. Putting out the flame, Mykola and his friends led elderly people and women to the basement.

The Russian troops started to break into houses once they seized Bucha. They would take men out into the streets and make them strip down looking for tattoos. Two of Mykola’s friends, Leonid and Serhiy, were in their 50s, while another one, also Leonid, was a bit younger. After the Russian soldiers looked up his passport, they said he was under 50 and could be drafted to the army. They made him go down on his knees and shot him in the head.

Leonid was the first friend Mykola had to bury. He dug a grave in the yard near the transformer house. Mykola says there are still blood stains at the place.

Few days later, Serhiy got killed. He stepped out to have a smoke and a bullet hit him. They just opened fire without any warning.

When fighting intensified, Russian just went insane, says Mykola. Before that, people would be able to leave the basement to cook a meal or breath some fresh air. That day, people locked themselves in the basement. The soldiers came at night and started to bang on the door, yelling and demanding to open it. It was clear that, retreating from the town, they wanted to break in and shot everybody down, much like what they did to the people in one of the houses nearby. Failing to break down the door there, the soldiers threw a grenade that killed another Mykola’s friend, Leonid, who was holding the door from inside. His body stayed on the stairs till the next day when Russian soldiers knocked on Mykola’s door demanding him to go and clean up the place. ‘You have 20 minutes to clean it up’, said they. When Mykola got to the scene he saw that Leonid had had his head and legs torn off in a blast wave.

Mykola collected his friend’s remains into a bag and dug a new grave. It was the third friend he lost. The grave was shallow as the soil was hard and he had little time and strength to get it done properly. His biggest worry now, he said, is that rain can wash away the sand and the place can draw stray dogs.

Mykoly could hardly hold back his tears. Finishing his story, he just broke down and said ‘thank you for hearing me out’.