Ukraine’s security service, the SBU, revealed the intercepted conversation of a Russian soldier who calls the war in Ukraine ‘hell’ and complains his unit commanders have ‘completely forgotten’ about them.

In the intercept, the man is heard telling a friend in Russia that many of his fellow soldiers have already been killed or taken captive by the Ukrainian forces.

‘In first two days only our brigade had 500 men taken away, parts of them, in [plastic] bags. We are sustaining heavy losses. Many [of our unit] have been captured. We are targeting the civilian thing.’

In a sign of a low morale, the soldier fumes over his unit commanders’ attitude – they have just ‘forgotten’ about them and even were surprised to see the troops survive after they went missing after two weeks in Ukraine.

‘We are just staying here and waiting, nobody is doing anything. Just occupied the village, f***** mofos. Once I am back [in Russia], I am quitting if I am back.’