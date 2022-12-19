Addressing the summit of the Joint Expeditionary Force, president Zelensky said that this Christmas, Ukrainian children ask Santa Claus to bring air defense systems, weapons for the army and victory for Ukraine.

The president stated that at Orthodox St. Nicholas Day, Russian terrorists launched another drone attack targeting Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.

Zelensky called on the JEF leaders to support Ukraine right now with a clear decision – to provide everything that can not only preserve the existing dynamics on the battlefield in Ukraine, but also accelerate the movement of the Ukrainian Defense Forces to victory.

The president stressed that Ukraine’s victory is at the same time Europe’s victory.